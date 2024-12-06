Over €45,000 raised by RAMS in Rhythm in 2024
Over €45,000 was raised for four charities by the Retired Active Men’s Social (RAMS) in Rhythm in 2024.
The group RAMS in Rhythm, based in Newcastle, is made up of retired men who enjoy singing and bringing music to community events while also fundraising.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Discover the birds in your back garden!Lucan
LUCAN Tidy Towns encourages people to participate in this year’s Irish Garden Bird survey, which commenced this week on November 25 and...
‘Unimaginable’ to leave tenants without heating during this time of yearLucan
A TENANT without heating since moving into the property in March, has been unable to get someone out from the council to...
Families in election day protest over lack of secondary schoolLucan
Concerned locals in Newcastle have organised a march on November 29 to protest over the lack of a secondary school in the...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.