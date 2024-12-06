Search
Over €45,000 raised by RAMS in Rhythm in 2024
December 6, 2024

Over €45,000 was raised for four charities by the Retired Active Men’s Social (RAMS) in Rhythm in 2024.

The group RAMS in Rhythm, based in Newcastle, is made up of retired men who enjoy singing and bringing music to community events while also fundraising.

