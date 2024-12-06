Vibrant mix of Gospel music: Gospel Choir mark a milestone on its 26-year journey

LUCAN Gospel Choir recently marked a milestone in its 26-year journey with a spectacular showcase at The Helix, Dublin.

Under the direction of Ian Brabazon, Ben Cully, and accompanied by Dr Martin O’Leary, the choir performed a vibrant mix of gospel music, contemporary hits, and fan favourites.

“Solstice” youth vocal group joined the choir and opened the second half with a stunning selection of songs.

The group was formed last year under the direction of Ben Cully. It comprises some of Ireland’s best young talent.

Some have recorded with LGC in the past. Members have performed on the Voice UK, Late Late Toy Show, signed record deals, and are stage performers all over the country.

Nearly 70 Lucan Gospel Choir members took to the stage on the 6th November. Some members have been with the choir since its inception, while others joined as recently as September.

Their friendships, years of dedication, and passion for music were evident in every note.

The choir will be performing throughout the Christmas season. Ending another fantastic year on Sunday, December 22, on Grafton Street, with the Dublin Simon Community’s Carolathon.

For more information about joining the choir, attending upcoming events, and event booking inquiries, follow Lucan Gospel Choir on social media.

Their continued commitment to both music and community remains a source of inspiration to all.

Thanks to Grainne from Lucan Gospel Choir for her collaboration with this review!