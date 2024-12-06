Appeal to find missing teen Nicole (15)

Search
Nicole Doyle is missing since Thursday evening

William O ConnorDecember 6, 2024 3:17 pm

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Nicole Doyle, who was reported missing in Cherry Orchard on Thursday evening.

Nicole is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Nicole was wearing a white hoodie, black leggings and black runners.

It is believed that Nicole may be in the Cherry Orchard, Ballyfermot or Tallaght area.

Anyone with any information on Nicole’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

