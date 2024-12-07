Man arrested over incident at Clondalkin pub

A MAN was arrested outside a Clondalkin pub on Friday night following a major disturbance, which saw a vehicle go up in flames.

The incident occurred at the Dutch Village Shopping Centre, outside Boomers Pub, in the Woodford area.

Footage on social media shows a man armed with a baseball bat arguing outside the pub with another man, before he is tackled to the ground by gardai.

Footage by patrons in the bar show a vehicle across the car park up in flames, and rolling towards a Boylsports bookies premises.

A garda spokesperson told The Echo: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred on Woodford Walk in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on Friday night, December 6, shortly before midnight.

“A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene and conveyed to a garda station in West Dublin, where he remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.The damaged vehicle was removed for a technical examination.”

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.