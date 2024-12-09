Blockage in drainage pipe near Alderpark being investigated
South Dublin County Council’s Road Maintenance team is investigating a blockage on a surface-water drainage pipe at Alderpark, near Tallaght village.
On Monday, November 18, the segment of the N81 going through Tallaght village was flooded from around 4pm.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
