Blockage in drainage pipe near Alderpark being investigated
The N81 on the Tallaght bypass

Alessia MicalizziDecember 9, 2024 9:10 am

South Dublin County Council’s Road Maintenance team is investigating a blockage on a surface-water drainage pipe at Alderpark, near Tallaght village.

On Monday, November 18, the segment of the N81 going through Tallaght village was flooded from around 4pm.

