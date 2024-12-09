House in Tallaght on rental market at €3,400 per month

A HOUSE in Tallaght on the rental market is available for €3,400 per month.

The four-bed property in Millbrook Lawns is recently refurbished, according to property agents Ray Cooke.

It is listed by Ray Cooke’s as a “bright and spacious” property in the “ever popular and extremely sought-after location of The Crescent, Millbrook Lawns.”

“Dublin city centre is only a 21-minute drive or a quick hop on the close by Luas,” says the listing on the property agent’s website.

The house is well laid out with light filled rooms after been recently refurbished and decorated throughout.

It boasts a “stunning extension to the rear, spacious sunny rear back garden with storage shed and a fully fitted modern kitchen with all mod-cons. Location is ideal being close to every conceivable amenity including schools, shops, bars and restaurants, parks, sports and leisure facilities, public transport and Luas lines, The Square shopping centre, TUD Tallaght and Tallaght university hospital.”

Ray Cooke also has a five-bed property in Brownsbarn available to rent for €4,000 per month.

Split over three floors, the Brownsbarn Wood house contains four bathrooms, five double bedrooms, a games room, balconies to the front and back, and two designated parking spaces.

Meanwhile, a five-bed on Cromwellsfort Road, Walkinstown, is on the rental market for €3,750 per month.

Conerney Letting Department say the property is BER C1 rated, has two bathrooms, is in “excellent condition” with double glazed windows, fitted gas central heating system with timer, large radiators and two stove fires, one of which is fitted with a back boiler that also heats the water when the fire is lit.