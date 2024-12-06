Search
Cards to bring joy to those children in need
Seven-year-old Darcie from Tallaght shares the Christmas magic with her Christmas card, part of the Moonpig collection

Alessia MicalizziDecember 6, 2024 10:32 am

former patients of Children’s Health Ireland created a Christmas card collection to fundraise and give back to more children needing care.

Roisín (9) from Belgard, Darcie (7) from Tallaght, and Chloe (9) from Walkinstown were among eight children who took part in the initiative by greetings cards company Moonpig.

The children created ten unique and festive card designs reflecting the magic and joy of Christmas according to their individual style.

“Christmas is an extra special time of the year for me. I’m with family and I got my new kidney at Christmas,” said Roisín, a patient at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin and Temple Street.

Chloe (9) from Walkinstown shows off her Christmas card, supporting sick children across Ireland

Darcie, who received CHI care in Crumlin and Tallaght units, said she likes wearing “sparkly Rudolph Christmas jumpers” on the lead-up to Christmas Day.

“Spending time with my family, being with my cousins and having a big Christmas dinner,” is why this time of the year is special to Chloe, a patient at CHI Crumlin, Temple Street and Tallaght.

The cards are now available for purchase on MoonPig.com in the Moonpig Christmas Cards section, and all proceeds will go to CHI to support sick children and their families, “ensuring they have everything they need to fight illness and injury at this time of year.”

 

Roisín (9) from Belgard shares the Christmas magic with her Christmas card

“We are so proud of these talented patients. We hope people support them on their mission,” said CHI Foundation Corporate Manager Liam Redmond.

According to Alex Toft, General Manager at Moonpig International, these cards will bring joy “not only to friends and family but also to children in need.”

