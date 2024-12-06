Four of five outgoing TDs retain their seats

Paul Murphy with family and supporters after the count in Weston Airport

DUBLIN South-West saw four of the five outgoing TDs re-elected, with the Green Party losing their seat.

It was a comfortable election for Sean Crowe (SF), Colm Brophy (FG), and John Lahart (FF).

Paul Murphy (Sol-PBP) won the last seat without reaching the quota.

The new TD in South-West is Ciarán Ahern (Lab), who was elected as a councillor in June and now heads to the Dáil after Count 11 saw him up to 11,349 votes.

A poor showing for outgoing TD Francis Noel Duffy, who picked up just 1,931 first-preference votes.

Tallaght councillor Teresa Costello (FF), a first-time Dáil candidate, was the pick of the chasing pack, and stayed in the race until the latter stages.

In Dublin Mid-West, it was success again for Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin and Mark Ward, who secured 44% of the vote for themselves.

Ó Broin topped the poll as expected, pulling 9,892 votes and elected on the first count.

Ward was elected on Count 9 with 7,923 votes, a count that also saw outgoing Gino Kenny (Sol-PBP) lose his seat.

Transfers from excluded Aontú and Irish Freedom Party candidates gave Linda de Courcy (Ind Ire) enough votes to push past Gino Kenny and see him excluded.

Kenny, first elected as a TD in 2016, received just 2,608 first preferences but transfers were not going to be enough this time around.

Emer Higgins (FG) comfortably retained her seat, with running mate Vicki Casserly’s elimination helping Higgins over the line.

Two new faces in Mid-West with Cllr’s Shane Moynihan (FF) and former Green Party TD Paul Gogarty elected.

The elimination of Lucan’s Casserly provided a good boost for Moynihan and Gogarty to get over the line.

The Fine Gael vote was not as friendly for Cllr Eoin Ó Broin (SocDems), who was looking really good for a seat earlier in the day but just misses out this time.

Dublin South Central, a four-seater, was one of the most exciting constituencies in the country. At one stage on Sunday, just over 1,400 votes separated the candidate in first place, from the candidate in ninth place.

Ultimately, it saw the election of three new TDs.

Senator Catherine Ardagh was elected on Count 14 with 8,027 votes. It was Ardagh’s third attempt at winning a Dáil seat, missing out on by only 35 votes to Brid Smith in 2016.

Count 15 finally revealed the remaining three seats with Jen Cummins (SocDems), a first-time Dáil candidate, securing 7,404 votes.

Big day for Sinn Féin in South Central with stalwart Aengus Ó Snodaigh (7,137) and Máire Devine (6,509) both securing seats.

Sinn Féin had a third candidate in the running for a seat, Daithí Doolan, who was eliminated after count 11.

Sitting TD and Right to Change leader Joan Collins failed to retain a seat she first won in 2011.

Following the retirement of Brid Smith, Hazel De Nortúin (PBP) was in the running for a seat, but the surplus from Ardagh was not kind for the Ballyfermot councillor.

Green Party TD Patrick Costello lost his seat on the ninth count.

Election winners

Dublin South West elected

Seán Crowe (SF) – 11,226 votes. 14.8% first preference. Count 6.

Colm Brophy (FG) – 12,498 votes. 12.7% first preference. Count 7.

John Lahart (FF) – 13,814 votes. 12.4% first preference. Count 10.

Ciarán Ahern (Lab) – 11,349 votes. 8.7% first preference. Count 11.

Paul Murphy (PBP-SOL) – 9,928 votes. 8.7% first preference. Count 11.

Dublin Mid-West elected

Eoin Ó Broin (SF) – 9,892 votes. 20.8% first preference. Count 1.

Mark Ward (SF) – 7,923 votes. 11.2% first preference. Count 9.

Emer Higgins (FG) – 8,580 votes. 10.1% first preference. Count 12.

Shane Moynihan (FF) – 7,231 votes. 10.0% first preference. Count 13.

Paul Gogarty (Ind) – 7,106 votes. 7.7% first preference. Count 13.

Dublin South Central elected

Catherine Ardagh (FF) – 8,027 votes. 10.7% first preference. Count 14.

Jen Cummins (SocDems) – 7,404 votes. 9.0% first preference. Count 15.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh (SF) – 7,137 votes. 12.0% first preference. Count 15.

Máire Devine (SF) – 6,509 votes. 10.3% first preference. Count 15.