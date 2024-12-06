Search
Predictable result in general election
Sean Crowe, TD, topped the poll in Dublin South West with supporters

Predictable result in general election

Maurice GarveyDecember 6, 2024 9:58 am

THE general election returned a predictable result with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael set to continue their coalition.

Sinn Féin had the highest percentage of first voter preferences in each of the three constituencies in The Echo’s catchment area: Dublin South-West (SF secured 20.8% first preference votes), Dublin Mid-West (32%) and Dublin South Central (31.2%).

Of the 14 Dáil seats up for grabs in the three constituencies, Sinn Féin won five.

Four TD’s lost their seats, while one, Brid Smith (PBP), announced her retirement last year.

However, for the three largest parties, their respective first preference vote shares across the country, are all down from the 2020 general election.

Sinn Féin the highest, a loss of 5.5% first preference vote share, Fianna Fáil -0.3% and Fine Gael -0.1%.

Councillor Brian Lawlor (Fine Gael) speaks to newly elected TD for Dublin Mid West Shane Moynihan (Fianna Fáil) in Weston Airport

Green Party first preference was down -4.1% and they lost all but one of their 12 TDs, including Francis Noel Duffy in Dublin South West, and his wife Catherine Martin, the Dublin Rathdown outgoing Minister for Tourism.

The party also lost Patrick Costello in South Central.

Gino Kenny (PBP) in Mid-West and Joan Collins (R2C) were the other casualties in GE 2024.

The biggest first preference vote share gains were for the Social Democrats (1.9%), Labour (0.3%), and Aontú (2%).

Independents and Others are lumped together, collectively making a gain of 5.6%.

Voter turnout fell in the general election to 59.71% despite a big public campaign by the Electoral Commission and the registration of 400,000 new voters on the register.

In 2020, turnout was 62.9%.

The European average is 67%.

Data from the European Social Survey in 2020 showed that 90% of those aged 60+ say they voted but only 50% of those aged 18-34 turned out to vote.

This apathy is especially disappointing given 2024 was an even lower turnout.

