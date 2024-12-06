Search
Cold-blooded killer ‘executed’ grandfather ‘without mercy’

December 6, 2024

A cold-blooded killer who “executed” a grandfather “without mercy”, shooting him repeatedly when he answered the front door at his mother’s home, shouted: “F**k you and your fair trial” and stormed out of the dock after a jury convicted him of murder on Tuesday, reports Fiona Magennis.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated for eight hours and 20 minutes before returning the unanimous verdict on Tuesday against Cailean Crawford (28), who had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Thomas McCarthy (55) on July 27, 2020 at Croftwood Park, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

