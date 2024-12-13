Search
Celebrating International Day of the Volunteer
Danielle Anderson, Carol Mullins and Kamila Cyluk

Celebrating International Day of the Volunteer

Echo StaffDecember 13, 2024 4:09 pm

December 5 was International Volunteer Day, an observance mandated by the United Nations General Assembly in 1985.

Each year Tallaght University Hospital marks the occasion with a special get-together for the hospital volunteers who play an indispensable role in enhancing the experience of patients, their carers and visitors during their time with us, whether it is for a brief or extended period of time.

This is an opportunity for the hospital to thank our volunteers and show our gratitude for the invaluable support they provide to the patients, families and staff of TUH every day of the year.

Volunteer group in the hospital enjoying a well-earned break

Volunteers in the hospital support patients in a number of ways through our Pastoral Care team as Ministers of Communion and Volunteer Chaplains.

They also run a Volunteer coffee shop in the main atrium which is a very welcoming place for patients, their families and staff. There are also volunteers who meet, greet and escort people as they arrive for appointments and may need some help in finding where in the hospital they need to go.

Read More


Calls for factories to dispose of material during Halloween

News

The record number of bonfires lit in the lead-up to Halloween was one of the main concerns raised at the Kilnamanagh Neighbourhood...

Christmas bonus for Tallaght Town – plans get the go-ahead

News

CHRISTMAS arrived early for Tallaght Town Football Club with the news that they have received permission to construct an all-weather pitch at...

Improved work at Killinarden Park will benefit community

News

The official opening of the newly improved Killinarden Park took place this week. Children from The Sacred Heart National School, members of...

TUD Tallaght students run 720k to help men’s health

News

Twelve second-year sports science students from TUD Tallaght raised more than €4,700 for Movember, the men’s health global movement. The initiative was...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST