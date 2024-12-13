Celebrating International Day of the Volunteer

December 5 was International Volunteer Day, an observance mandated by the United Nations General Assembly in 1985.

Each year Tallaght University Hospital marks the occasion with a special get-together for the hospital volunteers who play an indispensable role in enhancing the experience of patients, their carers and visitors during their time with us, whether it is for a brief or extended period of time.

This is an opportunity for the hospital to thank our volunteers and show our gratitude for the invaluable support they provide to the patients, families and staff of TUH every day of the year.

Volunteers in the hospital support patients in a number of ways through our Pastoral Care team as Ministers of Communion and Volunteer Chaplains.

They also run a Volunteer coffee shop in the main atrium which is a very welcoming place for patients, their families and staff. There are also volunteers who meet, greet and escort people as they arrive for appointments and may need some help in finding where in the hospital they need to go.