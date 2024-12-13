The Pirates of Dreamland: Drama group Basement Productions host Panto

“LOCAL drama group Basement Productions is once again bringing the fun of Christmas pantomime to the children and families of Ballyfermot,” exclaims Emma Faye.

This year’s panto, ‘The Pirates of Dreamland,’ was written by Emma Faye and is directed by Billy Mangan, with all shows already booked out! Featuring lots of goodies and baddies and their largest cast to date, this original story sees Emily with her four pals taking on the evil Captain Bartholemew Blackditch and his band of pirates in a bid to rescue her little brother from being trapped in Dreamland forever!

Work began on the script back in August, with some elements of the storyline being inspired by Jim Henson’s 1986 movie, Labyrinth. “We even have our own sassy magic puppet, Georgina, who helps guide the girls along on their adventure where they meet some other very interesting characters that look suspiciously like people Emily already knows in real life!!”

Basement Productions would like to thank the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work at their twice-weekly rehearsals since October, with one member coming from as far away as Cavan for what they hope will be a very entertaining and funny show for everyone.

Catch them at the Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre from December 17-19.