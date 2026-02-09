Search
Chronic absenteeism figures in DEIS and Special Schools

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 9, 2026 10:46 am

A new report from the ESRI has found that chronic absenteeism figures in DEIS schools and special schools are twice as prevalent as their counterparts.

Over a third of children in DEIS schools and special schools did not attend school for 20 or more days in the academic years of 2022/23 and 2023/24.

