Council commits to a proactive approach to protection of hedgerows and their heritage

The protection of South Dublin County’s hedgerows is ruled by European and national legislation, says South Dublin County Council.

Clondalkin independent councillor Francis Timmons questioned the council’s power to preserve hedgerows and their heritage after some of them were clear felled in Rathcoole and Newcastle in 2024.

While SDCC acknowledges the value of hedgerows in their County Development Plan, the enforcement of protection policies and objectives is “set out in national planning legislation,” and “are particularly strong when land is subject to development that requires planning permission.”

The council explained that Ireland adheres to international and European regulations to preserve biodiversity and acts accordingly with the National Planning Framework, the National Biodiversity Action Plan, and Environmental Impact Assessment screenings.

Among the important objectives outlined in the county’s Development Plan, is the protection and the enhancement of the County’s hedgerow network, “in particular hedgerows that form townland, parish and barony boundaries recognising their historic and cultural importance in addition to their ecological importance.”

Within the “Natural, Cultural and Built Heritage” chapter, SDCC ensured that “intact hedgerows or trees will be maintained above the 120m contour line within the county and “the strong rural character will not be diluted.”

The council also committed “for no net loss of hedgerows on any development site and to take a pro-active approach to protection and enforcement.”