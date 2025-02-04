Search
Council commits to a proactive approach to protection of hedgerows and their heritage

Council commits to a proactive approach to protection of hedgerows and their heritage

Echo StaffFebruary 4, 2025 11:26 am

The protection of South Dublin County’s hedgerows is ruled by European and national legislation, says South Dublin County Council.

Clondalkin independent councillor Francis Timmons questioned the council’s power to preserve hedgerows and their heritage after some of them were clear felled in Rathcoole and Newcastle in 2024.

While SDCC acknowledges the value of hedgerows in their County Development Plan, the enforcement of protection policies and objectives is “set out in national planning legislation,” and “are particularly strong when land is subject to development that requires planning permission.”

The council explained that Ireland adheres to international and European regulations to preserve biodiversity and acts accordingly with the National Planning Framework, the National Biodiversity Action Plan, and Environmental Impact Assessment screenings.

Among the important objectives outlined in the county’s Development Plan, is the protection and the enhancement of the County’s hedgerow network, “in particular hedgerows that form townland, parish and barony boundaries recognising their historic and cultural importance in addition to their ecological importance.”

Within the “Natural, Cultural and Built Heritage” chapter, SDCC ensured that “intact hedgerows or trees will be maintained above the 120m contour line within the county and “the strong rural character will not be diluted.”

The council also committed “for no net loss of hedgerows on any development site and to take a pro-active approach to protection and enforcement.”

Read More


Grant of €21 million for council to progress active travel facilities and school road safety

News

South Dublin County Council received a €21.5 million grant from the National Transportation Authority (NTA) to progress with active travel facilities and...

Five years for man who said he would ‘slit children’s throats’

News

A man who attempted to “extort two innocent people” by threatening to slit children’s throats, burn down one of their family homes...

Blood donations urgently needed due to stocks running critically low in hospitals

News

OVER 12,000 blood donations are needed “in the coming days and weeks” to avoid more pressure on the hospitals, said the Irish...

Hot words at council’s meeting on sex and gender identity

News

A motion calling on the Minister for Children to remove parts of the Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum from schools...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST