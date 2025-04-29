Council ‘keeping an eye on’ 171% rise in government debtors
GOVERNMENT debtors are showing a “significant increase” of 171 per cent in the latest financial accounts of South Dublin County Council.
The increase of government debtors in 2024 compared to the previous year, was in the Annual Financial Statement (AFS) 2024, which was before members for noting at the April monthly council meeting.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
