Crumlin crash out of cup

CRUMLIN United fell to 2-1 loss to Liffey Wanderers in the second round of the FAI Intermediate Cup at Pearse Park on Friday night.

Despite opening the scoring through midfielder Sam O’Donoghue, a goal in each half including a 89th minute winner from Sean Doran sealed Liffey’s safe passage to the third round.

Both sides compete in Leinster Senior League Division 1 Sunday, with Crumlin, relegated from the top tier last year, sitting sixth while Liffey sit six places below them and eight points adrift.

As such, along with a home advantage, Crumlin were certainly favourites coming into the game and started in that manner as midfielder O’Donoghue scored his first goal in senior football to give his side the lead.

However, the hosts failed to press on their advantage and Liffey restored parity on 27 minutes as Callum Goad found the net from a corner, in circumstances Crumlin will certainly not be pleased with.

A tight first half with few chances for either side ended level.

The restart saw the hosts up the tempo and take control of the game, dominating possession without creating a whole lot with it as they lacked some creativity and killer instinct in the final third.

Wanderers held firm against the backdrop of heavy Crumlin pressure and found their winner with a minute of normal time remaining, following a goal mouth scramble from a free kick which Jack Funge took full advantage of at the back post.

The hosts will be disappointed with the concession of two soft set piece goals and they will look to bounce back against Collinstown next Tuesday in their final fixture before the Christmas break.