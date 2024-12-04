Lucan into U21 camogie decider

All Star Claire Gannon is marked by Chloe Shannon (R) and Niamh Roche (Lucan Sarsfields) Photos by Martina McGilloway

Lucan Sarsfields will contest the Dublin Camogie u21 Division 1 final after they defeated St Jude’s in dramatic fashion in extra time, 4-07 to 0-17 points.

Sarsfields started well and early goals from Sophie McIntyre and Aoibheann Stokes gave them a 3-03 to 0-06 lead over their opponents at the break.

That healthy cushion would be short lived following the restart Jude’s began to tag on a healthy array of scores, showcasing their excellent point taking abilities.

The bulk of the Jude’s scoring came from Dublin intercounty stars and PWC All Star duo Aisling and Claire Gannon, with the sisters instrumental to much of Jude’s play.

The Templeogue side enjoyed a much better second half than their opponents but tremendous work rate from Sarsfields ensured extra time would have to take place to decide the winner.

In a backs to the wall 20-minute period, 1-01 from Sinead Daly was enough for Sarsfields to take the win and seal a spot in the final against Ballyboden St Enda’s this weekend.

Speaking following the result, manager Emer Keenan said, “Playing Jude’s is always a battle, especially in Tymon so we’re delighted to get over the line in a tough semi-final.”

“It was a real team performance, especially when it went to extra time, she added.

“We got through the match with no injuries and everyone is looking forward to the final.”