Boden book their place in U21 camogie final after win over Kilmacud

Ballyboden St Enda’s booked their place in the final of the Dublin Camogie U21 ‘A’ final after they defeated Kilmacud Crokes 2-08 to 3-04 in the most dramatic of finales.

St Enda’s had revenge on their mind following defeat to Crokes in last years U21 ‘A’ decider and they started with that intent as points from Aine Rafter and Emma Moran gave them a great platform to build upon.

Sadie Codd and Julie Vaughan at full back and midfield respectively put in huge shifts and a major from Megan Deegan gave Boden a four-point cushion at the interval.

Th restart began with multiple positional changes on the Crokes’ side as they clawed back the lead and went four in front themselves heading into the final quarter.

Crucial saves from Enya Kennedy in the St Enda’s goal prevented the game getting away from them as Aine Rafter and Emma Moran once again provided the scores in the second half for Boden.

Heading into the final moments of the game trailing by two, the ball fell to Abbie Fitzgerald who put the ball beyond the Crokes keeper to send her side to a second straight final at this level.

Speaking following the win, manager Martha O’Donoghue said, “Our senior players really stepped up and showed their leadership.

“I am really proud of our girls, they never gave up and fought right to the end”, she added.