Firhouse launch women’s section

FIRHOUSE Carmel FC recently launched a women’s adult football team as they look to enter a side into the Dublin footballing pyramid.

The side was established just a couple of months ago with the objective of entering into the East Women’s Football League which begins in March.

After a 30-year hiatus without a senior women’s side, Firhouse had their first fixture against Knocklyon at the weekend.

The formation of the side comes off the back of the birth of the women’s section of the club four years ago, with the club fielding at age groups U14, U12, two sides at U11 and U10.

They currently train every Saturday at the Community College in Firhouse with a strong squad of up to 25 players.

A panel of coaches are currently running the team, but they are still looking for a permanent manager with enquiries welcome.