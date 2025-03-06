Search
Crumlin Shopping Centre is demolished for redevelopment
Crumlin Shopping Centre is demolished for redevelopment

Maurice GarveyMarch 6, 2025 11:21 am

THE familiar façade at Crumlin Shopping Centre was demolished this week amid plans for a major redevelopment at the site.

Footage of the diggers tearing down the front part of the building on Crumlin Road were shared online.

