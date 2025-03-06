Crumlin Shopping Centre is demolished for redevelopment
THE familiar façade at Crumlin Shopping Centre was demolished this week amid plans for a major redevelopment at the site.
Footage of the diggers tearing down the front part of the building on Crumlin Road were shared online.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
