Danny Grant signs for Shamrock Rovers from Bohemians
James FfrenchDecember 11, 2024 4:22 pm

Danny Grant has joined Shamrock Rovers on a multi-year deal from arch-rivals Bohemians ahead of the 2025 season.

The former Ireland u21 international from Lucan scored three goals and registered two assists across 29 league games last season in what was his second spell in Dalymount.

His return to the club came after a disappointing spell in England, failing to make a single appearance for EFL Championship side Huddersfield Town.

The former Crumlin United man crossed the pond following an outstanding 2020 season with Bohs which saw him named in the PFAI Team of the Year and also named PFAI Young Player of the Year.

Speaking on the signing, Stephen Bradley said, “He’s a clever footballer with really good attributes in the final third of the pitch.

‘He’ll give us real directness in our play. Anyone I spoke to couldn’t speak highly enough of him as a person.

‘So we’re delighted to get Danny in as there was competition from other clubs.”

“Danny can play anywhere, that’s the beauty of him, he can play on the right or left hand side or in one of the number ten positions, in the high midfield position.

“I think he has brilliant attributes if you remember before he went to Huddersfield how threatening he was.”

“He has played over thirty games this year and can play a number of positions as I said.

“He’s very much in the Darragh Burns or Neil Farrugia mode, a ball carrier who wants to run and score goals. So, we really like Danny”, Bradley added.

Rovers can re-register players for the knockout UEFA Conference League knock-out phase after Christmas with Grant already training with his new teammates.

