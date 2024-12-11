Rovers look to make it a high five in Europe

Shamrock Rovers will be hoping for more celebrations in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday. Photo by George Kelly

SHAMROCK Rovers welcome Bosnian champions Borac Banja Luka to Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night as they look to make it five games unbeaten in the UEFA Conference League.

Stephen Bradley’s side earned a mightily impressive point away to Austrian giants Rapid Vienna last time out thanks to Johnny Kenny’s third goal of the competition.

That result leaves the hoops as one of only six sides still unbeaten in the competition and in an extremely strong position in the table, as they sit 10th on eight points, a total which should see them through in the top 24 regardless of their final results.

Despite this, Rovers will look to finish as high as possible in the table, with an unlikely top eight finish still possible but a more realistic objective of a potential home second leg on offer in the play-off round in February.

Their opponents on Thursday, Borac Banja Luca, sit 15th in table, just a point off the hoops with their domestic season still in play, an advantage they will look to use against their opponents who have played just two competitive games in the last three weeks.

Despite winning their domestic league last year, Borac sit third currently, six points off top spot, with their European exploits clearly taking a toll.

Their debut season in the group stages of a European competition has seen them earn some very credible results, including a 1-1 draw at home to Greek giants Panathinaikos and wins over Rovers opening day opponents APOEL Nicosia and Austrian side LASK.

Bradley should have no fresh injury concerns heading into his side’s fifth game of the competition, as they look to create more history in Tallaght on Thursday.