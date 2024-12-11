Search
The Salvation Army provided places for a record 205 families
Marion Ruffet – we work on all these issues

The Salvation Army provided places for a record 205 families

Echo StaffDecember 11, 2024 11:31 am

A charity provided emergency accommodation for an extra 32 homeless families in Dublin last year, according to its annual report.

A record 205 families took refuge in The Salvation Army’s three family hubs across the capital, compared to 173 in 2022.

Read More


Leading the way to learning Irish language

News

Nine local teenagers are among a group of talented young leaders from across Dublin who have been selected to participate in Todhchaí...

This weeks front pages – December 5, 2024

Latest

The Echo is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and support...

Predictable result in general election

News

THE general election returned a predictable result with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael set to continue their coalition.Sinn Féin had the highest...

Four of five outgoing TDs retain their seats

News

DUBLIN South-West saw four of the five outgoing TDs re-elected, with the Green Party losing their seat.It was a comfortable election for...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST