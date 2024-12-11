The Salvation Army provided places for a record 205 families
A charity provided emergency accommodation for an extra 32 homeless families in Dublin last year, according to its annual report.
A record 205 families took refuge in The Salvation Army’s three family hubs across the capital, compared to 173 in 2022.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Leading the way to learning Irish languageNews
Nine local teenagers are among a group of talented young leaders from across Dublin who have been selected to participate in Todhchaí...
This weeks front pages – December 5, 2024Latest
The Echo is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and support...
Predictable result in general electionNews
THE general election returned a predictable result with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael set to continue their coalition.Sinn Féin had the highest...
Four of five outgoing TDs retain their seatsNews
DUBLIN South-West saw four of the five outgoing TDs re-elected, with the Green Party losing their seat.It was a comfortable election for...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.