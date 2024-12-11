Improved work at Killinarden Park will benefit community
The official opening of the newly improved Killinarden Park took place this week.
Children from The Sacred Heart National School, members of the Croí Ró Naofa GAA Club and Sacred Heart Football Club and members of the local community were in attendance to celebrate this event.
AUTHOREcho Staff
