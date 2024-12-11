Search
The official opening of the newly improved Killinarden Park

Improved work at Killinarden Park will benefit community

Echo StaffDecember 11, 2024 11:08 am

The official opening of the newly improved Killinarden Park took place this week.

Children from The Sacred Heart National School, members of the Croí Ró Naofa GAA Club and Sacred Heart Football Club and members of the local community were in attendance to celebrate this event.

