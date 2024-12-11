Search
Playboard games launched to offer fun and inclusivity to encourage active lifestyles for all
At the launch of Play Innovations Target Games

Echo StaffDecember 11, 2024 11:00 am

Active Cities Dublin, in partnership with South Dublin County Council, is delighted to announce the launch of Play Innovations Target Games at the MUGA in Collinstown Sports Complex and Quarryvale Community Centre.

This exciting initiative brings a new, interactive dimension to physical activity in South Dublin.

The playboards offer a fun and inclusive way to encourage active lifestyles for all ages.

Users can enjoy friendly competitions using the boards’ built-in scoring systems or create their own games, making the experience both engaging and adaptable.

Key Benefits of the Playboards –

  • Innovative Activity: A refreshing alternative to traditional sports, encouraging creativity and movement;
  • Community Focus: A resource designed to bring people together, fostering social connection through fun and play;
  • Accessibility: Free to use and available during the centres’ operating hours, ensuring access for everyone.

This initiative reflects Active Cities Dublin’s commitment to enhancing health and well-being through accessible, community-focused activities in line with its partnership with South Dublin County Council.

The playboards are now installed at Collinstown Sports Complex and Quarryvale Community Centre and are free to use whenever the centres are open.

Active Cities Dublin continues to work closely with South Dublin County Council to deliver innovative projects like this, ensuring our communities have opportunities to stay active, healthy, and connected.

