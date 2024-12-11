Man (36) threw sucker punch at doorman when refused entry

A man who threw a sucker punch at a doorman when he was refused entry back into a Dublin bar has been given a suspended sentence, reports Sonya McLean.

Jason Cullen (36), of Lough Conn Road, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting David Barrett causing him harm at Ryan’s Bar, Camden Street, Dublin, on February 11, 2024.

The court heard that Mr Barrett was working as a doorman at Ryan’s Bar that night and did not see the punch coming from Cullen.

Cullen had been asked to leave the bar earlier as he had been considered too intoxicated but he was trying to get back in and was arguing with the doormen.

Mr Barrett tried to talk him down but Cullen held onto his jacket and would not let him go. He was verbally abusive to him but Cullen was ultimately pulled away.

The victim then was knocked to the ground with a punch from Cullen. He hit his head off the ground and was rendered unconscious for a few moments. He was later treated for swelling and bleeding to his nose and head.

Cullen was restrained at the scene and was arrested by gardaí when they arrived to investigate the assault. He later confirmed that he could be seen on CCTV footage outside Ryans but made no further admissions that were relevant to the case.

A victim-impact statement read into the record by John Moher BL, prosecuting, stated Mr Barrett suffers from headaches and memory loss. He also has issues with his sinuses since the attack and his partner worries that he is vulnerable at work.

He has since returned to working as a doorman.

The investigating garda agreed with Keith Spencer BL, defending, that the CCTV footage also captured Cullen being punched by two doormen while he was on the ground but it was accepted that it is not clear who those doormen were.

Mr Spencer told the court he was not making a case for self-defence, but he wanted to highlight his client’s state of mind before he threw “a sucker punch” at Mr Barrett.

It was also acknowledged that Cullen was unsteady on his feet and clearly intoxicated.

Mr Spencer said his client was on a night out with his GAA team and he had too much to drink. He said he was trying to get back into the bar to retrieve his jacket.

He said the incident was out of character for Cullen and said it was “a blip in an otherwise law-abiding life”.

Mr Spencer said his client had written a letter of apology and had €10,000 in court to offer as a gesture of remorse to Mr Barrett. The court heard that the man is willing to accept the €10,000.

Counsel said his client is “very much embedded” in his local GAA team, that he plays on the adult team and coaches the junior teams.

He said Cullen had worked for some time as a barman himself so he appreciates the pressures door staff are under. “This is why he feels so much shame over this offence,” Mr Spencer continued.

He said Cullen is a qualified acquisition officer and is well-regarded in his work.

“It was a serious and dangerous thing to do on the night,” Mr Spencer acknowledged before he “respectfully submitted” that the injuries suffered by Mr Barrett were not too serious as they did not involve broken

bones.

Judge Orla Crowe accepted that Cullen “may have lost the run of himself because of what had happened but he brought it on himself because he had drank too much and was made leave the premises”.

She described it as a “sucker punch” – one punch to the head, which rendered the victim unconscious for a few minutes.

She said photographs of the injuries show a “clear and deep looking cut” to the bridge of his nose adding that it was a miracle the injuries were not more serious.

“He was assaulted by a drunk patron, who has never been in trouble before or since,” Judge Crowe said before accepting evidence of Cullen’s “fully pro-social life” with a good working history, a good education and his work in a voluntary capacity with his local GAA club.

“It is an extremely shameful incident for this man at this point in his life,” Judge Crowe said before she added that he is “very fortunate” that the victim was willing to accept the apology, describing Mr Barrett as “very gracious”.

“Nobody should go to work and be knocked unconscious as a result of their job,” the judge said before adding that it was “an unjustifiable attack”.

Judge Crowe said the case warranted a headline sentence of two years before she imposed an 18-month sentence which she suspended fully on condition that Cullen hand over the €10,000 he had in court and keep the peace and be of good behaviour for two years.