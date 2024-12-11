Local Men’s Sheds put their carpentry skills to good use

Pupils and teachers from St Kevin’s Boys School with members of the Men’s Shed

Two Men’s Shed’s artworks were donated to St Kevin’s school in Kilnamanagh and are now displayed in front of the Girls’ and Boys’ schools’ entrances.

Each of the displays are made of a wooden barrel supporting seven big coloured pencils pointing up and an eraser, with a plaque reading “Scoil Naomh Caoimhin” attached to the barrels.

Ann Marie Coughlan, a local resident who used to run the St Kevin’s Parents Association, thought the place needed revamping and contacted the Kilnamanagh Men’s Shed asking if they were interested in “putting the carpentry skills to use.”

At the same time, explained Dermot Matthews from the Men’s Shed, some wooden barrels recently donated to the group by Powerscourt distillery needed an idea to be used in the right way.

“I also have children who attended, and grandchildren who now attend St Kevin’s,” said Dermot.

He and Pat Sullivan organised the woodwork to make the pencils and the eraser, while Brendan Ryan took care of the barrels and other members helped with paint work.

“The teachers seemed very happy,” Dermot told The Echo.

Marion O’Hara, secretary at St Kevin’s, said the donations were “extra special” as they marked the appointment of two new principals, Ms Alison Walshe for St Kevin’s Boys’ School and Ms Karen Donnelly for St Kevin’s Girls’ School.

KFRC Men’s Shed (Kilnamanagh) meet on Tuesdays in Tree Park, to provide local men with a social platform and engaging activities such as carpentry.

After their gifts to St Kevin’s, they also made a wishing well for ABACAS Special School, who now have it in their allotment garden beside Kilnamanagh Credit Union.