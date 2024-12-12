Delany plays key role for Cricket team

Knocklyon’s Laura Delany played a key role as she helped Ireland Women’s Cricket team secure a historic 3-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh.

Delany was named Player of the Match as Ireland took the win with a dramatic penultimate ball victory in the third T20I of the three-match series on Monday.

After a tightly contested affair, 15 was needed from the last over to take the win and Delany stepped up striking three consecutive boundaries in the last over to get Ireland home with one ball to spare.

The Dubliner finished with an impressive 36 runs from 31 deliveries for the day, the second highest out of her team.

Speaking after being crowned Player of the Match, Laura Delany said, “Yeah I’m really delighted with how that last over went but more I’m just delighted for the team.

“We played some really good cricket in this T20 series and to finish it off with a win today just shows everyone what we are capable of.”, she added.

“It’s just brilliant to be back in around the girls I was injured there for a bit but it’s an amazing team to be part of and I’m so delighted to be back on the pitch wearing the green jersey.”

Ireland Women have now completed their first-ever multi-format tour of Bangladesh, finishing with an historic 3-0 T20I series win.

The squad will be back on the road in January when they tour India for three ODIs.