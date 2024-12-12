Sarsfields topple Faughs in U21 decider

Scott McConnell Faughs in action against Massimo Papplarda of Lucan Sarsfields in O’Toole Park. Photo by Martina McGilloway

LUCAN Sarsfields clinched the Go-Ahead Ireland Dublin Under 21 ‘A’ Hurling Championship title after they defeated Faughs 3-10 to 1-08 at a stormy O’Toole Park on Saturday.

Storm Darragh did have an adverse effect on proceedings, preventing a fluent game of hurling from breaking out.

Faughs started the better of the two sides and won a penalty within three minutes which James O’Brien duly converted.

Sean Harkness hit over two frees in response as O’Brien and Harkness led the early charge for their sides.

Faughs increased their lead to two but it proved to be short lived as a well worked move resulted in Darragh Meehan finding the net for Lucan.

Further points from David Mulqueen and Harkness stretched their lead out further compounded by the third major of the day as Darragh Lyons expertly found Liam Garrigan to fire home past Kevin Hogan in the Faughs goal.

Oisin Walsh got one back on the stroke of half time to cut their arrears to five at the interval.

Once again, Faughs started the better as Mossy Moore hit a brace of frees to trim the Lucan lead even further.

With the D6 club now in the ascendancy, they held their opponents scoreless for the third quarter and could have made it a grandstand finish had Scott McConnell’s shot not crashed off the bar.

Lucan took the initiative following this major slice of fortune and added to their lead through scores from Hugh Cuffe, Joey Dunne and Harkness.

The dagger came on 56 minutes when brothers Charlie and David Mulqueen combined for the game’s fourth goal to put it beyond any doubt.