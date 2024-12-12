Delight for Boden U21 camogie team beating Lucan in final

Ballyboden St Enda’s were crowned Dublin U21 ‘A’ Camogie Champions after a 3-09 to 1-10 victory over Lucan Sarsfields on Friday evening.

Storm Darragh threatened to take away from a potential classic between two evenly matched sides which thankfully didn’t transpire.

Lucan started well and found scores just that bit easier to come by in the first half.

Boden’s Julie Vaughan took the fight to Sarsfields early on as she worked tirelessly across the middle third.

Despite the even nature of the opening half, due to their clinical eye in front of goal Sarsfields took a four-point lead heading into the interval.

Such a cushion means very little in hurling, and Boden proved this with an impressive tally of 3-04 in the second half to turn the game on its head.

The introduction of Abbie Fitzgerald brought a boost as they settled and found their rhythm thanks to a cracking goal from Karrie Rudden, along with some fine scores from Emma Moran and Leonie Power.

Boden’s backs were also key, keeping Lucan to just 0-4 for the second half.

The strong second half performance stemmed from an inspirational performance from Sadie Codd in full back, as well as a cool, calm, and collected Enya Kennedy in goal.

The all-female management team of past and present players were undoubtedly immensely proud of St Enda’s second half performance.

Superb work rate, fight and skill were on display from all those who stepped onto the pitch on Friday evening, ultimately resulting in the mammoth five-point win.

Just two of the team are ineligible to play at the same grade next year, with the future of camogie within the club looking very bright indeed.