Lucan United are in flying form

Lucan United's Conor Crooke keeps an eye on the movement of FC Eagles Jakub Warchim

LUCAN United signed off for the winter break with a resounding 7-1 victory over FC Eagles, in Airlie Park Astro on a sunny Sunday morning, reports John Mooney.

The Eagles might have thought that Storm Darragh had passed, but Lucan produced their own storm and blew them away in this DDSL Under 18 Major clash.

It’s been a tough season so far for the home side, after stepping up a division, but the lads have been starting to show a bit of form over the last few weeks and Sunday was the icing on the cake.

They opened their account inside 10 minutes when Liam Keenan gathered the ball just outside the area and, with no defender closing him down, he smashed home the opener.

Three minutes later that score was doubled as Mohamed Haj was taken down in the area, dusted himself down and slotted the resulting penalty.

Instantly you feared for the Eagles and it went on to get worse as, on the half hour mark, Andrew Walsh crashed home number three to give them a comfortable lead.

The onslaught continued after the restart when Lucan were awarded another penalty, in the 50th minute, that Conor Crooke cooly dispatched.

While straight from the kick-off it was 5-0 to the home side when Keenan slipped the ball to Walsh, who was in acres of space, and he was never going to miss such an opportunity.

It was tough on the side that is propping up the division, but the home side were not in a forgiving mood and continued to pile forward in search of more goals.

Two more were to follow as Haj bagged his second of the morning, and Michael Gartland finished off the rout.

However, there was some consolation for the Eagles hard work, when sticking to an impossible task, as Karol Konichi netted just before the final whistle sounded.

LUCAN UNITED: Sean Ryan, Muhammad Haj, Cian Gorman, Andrew Walsh, Ivan Wall, Liam Keenan, Michael Gartland, Nicolae Compiimulti, Kevin Azeh, Conor Crooke, Ethan Kristic, Jamie O’Connell, Alex Drozb, Saad Khan