Tamhlacht storm to a big victory

Tamhlacht FC's Calvin Dunne keeps Glasnaion FC's Ross Carroll at bay during their UCFL Division 3A game last Saturday

TAMHLACHT FC 2nds mirrored Storm Darragh last Saturday morning when they welcomed Glasnaion FC 2nds to Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght, and blew them away on an 11-2 scoreline, reports John Mooney.

This game was in the bag inside the first 15 minutes of this contest as the home side had raced into a 4-0 lead, and even though the visitors pulled two back in the space of five minutes on the half hour mark this result was never in doubt, in this UCFL Division 3A game.

The only doubt was who would pick up the match ball, as both Brandon Brooks and Adam Wallace both scored hat-tricks in a totally one sided affair.

Having said that, unlike most games of this magnitude, Glasnaion battled on until the final whistle, even though they were chasing a lost cause, and never once dropped their heads despite the mounting scoreline.

Graham McNevin opened the home side’s account, from an Eoin Moore pass, on seven minutes and between the 11th and 16th minute they were 4-0 up as Brooks bagged two and Wallace one.

Glasnaion were shell shocked but gadthered themselves and Brandon Kenna reduced the deficit to two, on 30 minutes, with two quick fire goals, but, really, that was as good as it got.

Three minutes later Brooks completed his hat-trick, and Wallace brought their tally to six just on the stroke of half time.

I thought Tamhlacht would have made wholesale changes at the break, however, they continued with their strong 11 and three minutes after the restart it was 7-2 when Moore slotted home.

Wallace completed his hat-trick on 56 minutes before Moore, Jordan Longhi and Francis Brooks finished off the scoring.

With only one more game before the Winter break Tamhlacht are second in the Division and can look forward to the second half of the season, when they can concentrate on chasing leaders Santry Forest down.

TAMHLACHT FC: S. Brophy, C. Dunne, C. O’Neill, F. Brooks, J. Walsh, R. Longhi, C. Dunne, B. Brooks, E. Moore, A. Wallace, G. McNevin, C. Kelly, A. Dunne, J. Longhi, S. Tormey, J, Whelan, B. Kinsella, K. Murphy, G. Travers.