€2,000 raised to support local charity ‘A Helping Hand’ during Christmas

Echo StaffJanuary 13, 2025 9:15 am

€2,000 was raised for vulnerable families across Tallaght at a Christmas-singing and comedy event at the Jobstown House.

A dream-team made of Al Porter, Joe Dowlin, Mary Byrne, and Karen Black hosted the night last month, in support of local charity A Helping Hand.

Revenue from the sold-out event is being used to make hampers for families in need.

About 120 people attended according to founder of A Helping Hand and Tallaght councillor Dermot Richardson.

“It went very well, just a brilliant night with a good spirit,” he said.

“We’d like to thank everyone for coming and the artists who took part in it.”

A Helping Hand started their Christmas donations collection in early November with a two-day appeal at Ashleaf Shopping Centre in Walkinstown, followed by their annual appeal at The Square where a double-decker bus was filled with goods.

The charity’s online fundraiser received over €1,300 worth of donations to date, which is additional to the Jobstown House event’s revenue.

However, this year has been “quieter” according to Cllr Richardson, as people can’t donate as they used to due to increasing cost of living.

