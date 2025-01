Gardaí in Tallaght were alerted to a prisoner who absconded from Tallaght University Hospital while receiving medical attention in the early hours of this morning Saturday 11th January 2025.

Gardai have confirmed “the man (aged in his 40’s) remains at large and investigations are ongoing.

‘An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána is aware of the matter and is liaising with the Irish Prison Service”.