Circuit Civil Court settlement for 17-year-old who was injured after a fall from his scooter
Circuit Civil Court

Circuit Civil Court settlement for 17-year-old who was injured after a fall from his scooter

Echo StaffJanuary 10, 2025 11:42 am

SETTLEMENT agreed for 17-year-old who injured his arm after a fall from his scooter caused by a pothole.

Judge Fiona O’Sullivan approved the settlement in the Circuit Civil Court on Monday, December 16, and ordered that the teenager recovers a sum of €30,983 from South Dublin County Council.

