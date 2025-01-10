Circuit Civil Court settlement for 17-year-old who was injured after a fall from his scooter
SETTLEMENT agreed for 17-year-old who injured his arm after a fall from his scooter caused by a pothole.
Judge Fiona O’Sullivan approved the settlement in the Circuit Civil Court on Monday, December 16, and ordered that the teenager recovers a sum of €30,983 from South Dublin County Council.
AUTHOREcho Staff
