Popular award-winning Bliss Cafe closed in December

Joan O’Brien of Bliss Cafe with the Business Award she won at the Tallaght Person of the Year Awards in November

ANOTHER blow to the small to medium businesses occurred with the closure of a popular local cafe in Tallaght just before Christmas.

The award-winning Bliss Cafe, located at St Dominic’s shopping centre, closed for the last time on Saturday, December 21.

Citing soaring costs as a primary reason for the decision, the café was a favourite for many during the course of its seven years serving the community.

Owner Joan shared the devastating news in a social media post, describing it as “one of the most difficult decisions” she’s ever had to make.

“Over the last couple of years I have found it very difficult to cover costs.

“I have got to this point by the skin of my teeth. It’s just not sustainable to keep going,” said Joan.

Joan expressed thanks to “all our customers, without you Bliss Cafe wouldn’t have been possible.”

“I am so grateful to have met so many wonderful people and grateful to the local community whose constant support and business allowed me to trade this long.

“I’m devastated to lose it all. I have put my heart and my soul into running Bliss Café.

“I have grafted so so hard and anyone that is close to me knows how much I sacrificed and how much this hurts.”

Bliss Cafe recently won the Business category at the Tallaght Person of the Year Awards, run by Tallaght Community Council.

It was their third year being nominated for the awards and afterwards they took to social media to thank their hard working staff and “wonderful customers” who “choose us for their daily coffee, for their breakfast roll, or a cream cake, bread, lunch, sausage rolls.

We wouldn’t be here today only for our customers.”