Historic Firhouse Inn set for demolition by builder’s team
The demolition of an historic pub to make way for two apartment blocks has started on the Firhouse Road.
In late December, hoarding was put around Morton’s, or Firhouse Inn, and builders and demolition cranes were seen at the site which was considered a landmark by the locals since the 1960s.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
