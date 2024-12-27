Echo Sport in Review: January 2024

Former St Patrick’s Athletic player Darragh Burns signed for defending Airtricity League champions Shamrock Rovers on a season-long loan deal from English League Two side MK Dons.

Jonathan Afolabi joined Belgian club KV Kortrijk for an undisclosed fee from Airtricity League side Bohemians, he has since joined Dutch second tier side Cambuur on loan for the rest of the 2024/25 season.

Abdel Laadjel finished a brilliant second behind Irish senior international Efrem Gidey in the Tom Brennan Memorial 5km Road Race in the Phoenix Park on New Year’s morning.

Dublin eked out a narrow victory against Offaly with a final-quarter surge, clinching the Dioralyte O’Byrne Cup quarter-final by the slimmest of margins, 0-11 to 0 10, at Gracefield.

They then cruised into the O’Byrne Cup final with an impressive 18-point victory over Wexford at Parnell Park

Dessie Farrell’s side lost by six points to Longford in the final.

Glenanne Women’s 1s lost 2-1 on shuttles against UCD 2s in the Jacqui Potter Cup.

Five amateur athletes and three sports clubs based in Co Dublin each received a €1,000 uplift courtesy of Kingspan, a global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions.

Rhasidat Adeleke had a busy January as she broke her own National records for the 60m from 7.17 to 7.15 and the 200m from 22.52 to 22.49 at the Martin Luther King Invitational in Albuquerque.

Daire Flack was announced as the December Sports Star of the Month after he claimed the Junior Saloon Car Championship.

Ballyboden St Enda’s u21 footballers were announced as December Team of the Month after winning the u21 championship title against Ballymun Kickhams.

St Mark’s Taekwondo School in Tallaght ended 2023 on a high note with successful participation in the RITA Irish Open in DCU.

JKS Tallaght held its annual winter seminar and Grading Examinations. The invited guest was Dermot O’Keeffe Sensei, 7th Dan JKS, Chief Instructor of JKS Ireland.

Limerick Celtics secured a coveted spot in the InsureMyVan.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup final with a resounding 68-47 victory over Oblate Dynamos at the Parochial Hall in Cork last Saturday.

The Dublin Hurlers kicked off their season with a 22-point win over Westmeath and a 14-point victory over Antim in the Dioralyte Walsh Cup. Micheal Donoghue’s side eventually lost out to Galway by 10 points at the semi-final stage.

Clondalkin man Graham Coughlan faced off against Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round, with his side eventually falling to a 4-2 defeat against the premier league giants.

Coláiste Éanna were crowned All-Ireland Under 16A Boys Schools Cup champions after recording a 69-48 victory over St Malachy’s, Belfast.

Shamrock Rovers retained the annual Molly O’Toole Memorial Cup with a 2-0 victory over sister club, Lucan United.

Shamrock Rovers signed Trevor Clarke permanently, Johnny Kenny and Aaron McEneff on loan and also re-signed Markus Poom for another year.

Off the pitch Rovers restructured their academy set-up with Simon Friel joining the club as Director of Academy Operations.

Glenanne’s Shane O’Donoghue scored the winning goal to send the Ireland Men’s hockey team to the Olympics in Paris, where they finished 5th in Pool B after winning one out of their five games.

Dublin Lions Phoenix BC were defeated 82-80 by Belfast Phoenix BC in the InsureMyHouse.ie U18 Men’s Billy Coffey National Cup final.

FloMAX Liffey Celtics made it back-to-back InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s National Intermediate Cup Competition titles, with a 84-47 win over Portlaoise Panthers.

Limerick Celtics defeated Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 64-55 to win their first InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division One National Cup.

Members of the Tallaght Athletics Club participated at the National u20/u23 National Championships in Athlone where Sean Aigboboh equalled the U20 60m National record of 6.84 which was set by club mate Israel Olatunde in 2021.