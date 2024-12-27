O Christmas Tree o christmas tree, recycle your christmas tree

Search
In January 2025, South Dublin County Council will set up 21 places across the county where people can recycle their Christmas trees.

The free service will allow people to properly get rid of their Christmas trees.

This service is only for trees in private homes, and only one tree per home or car will be accepted.

There will be signs at the different drop-off spots letting people know that they are official recycling spots. Visit www.sdcc.ie to see a list of places near you.

In January 2025, these are the places where you can recycle Christmas trees:

Lucan

  • Beechpark open space
  • Sarsfield Park open space
  • Hayden’s Lane car park in

Griffeen Valley Park

  • Foxborough open space

Palmerstown

  • Glenaulin Park
  • Woodfarm Acres

Clondalkin

  • Corkagh Park (St John’s Road car park)
  • Corkagh Park (Green Isle car park at caravan-park entrance)
  • Collinstown Park
  • Quarryvale Park
  • Foxdene open space
  • Grand Canal open space (junction of Bawnogue and Lockview roads)

Tallaght

  • Raheen open space (opposite Raheen Shopping Centre)

Greenhills

  • Tymon Park—Limekiln car park
  • Tymon Park – Tymon North Road car park

Old Bawn

  • Church car park (beside the shopping centre)

Firhouse

  • Car park at Cherryfield (off the link road between Firhouse Road and Spawell Roundabout)
  • car park at Dodder Valley Park, Firhouse Road opposite Woodlawn Estate

Rathfarnham

  • Rathfarnham Castle Park car park

Saggart

  • Parks depot on Mill Lane

