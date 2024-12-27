O Christmas Tree o christmas tree, recycle your christmas tree

In January 2025, South Dublin County Council will set up 21 places across the county where people can recycle their Christmas trees.

The free service will allow people to properly get rid of their Christmas trees.

This service is only for trees in private homes, and only one tree per home or car will be accepted.

There will be signs at the different drop-off spots letting people know that they are official recycling spots. Visit www.sdcc.ie to see a list of places near you.

In January 2025, these are the places where you can recycle Christmas trees:

Lucan

Beechpark open space

Sarsfield Park open space

Hayden’s Lane car park in

Griffeen Valley Park

Foxborough open space

Palmerstown

Glenaulin Park

Woodfarm Acres

Clondalkin

Corkagh Park (St John’s Road car park)

Corkagh Park (Green Isle car park at caravan-park entrance)

Collinstown Park

Quarryvale Park

Foxdene open space

Grand Canal open space (junction of Bawnogue and Lockview roads)

Tallaght

Raheen open space (opposite Raheen Shopping Centre)

Greenhills

Tymon Park—Limekiln car park

Tymon Park – Tymon North Road car park

Old Bawn

Church car park (beside the shopping centre)

Firhouse

Car park at Cherryfield (off the link road between Firhouse Road and Spawell Roundabout)

car park at Dodder Valley Park, Firhouse Road opposite Woodlawn Estate

Rathfarnham

Rathfarnham Castle Park car park

Saggart