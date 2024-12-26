Gardai concerned for wellbeing of man missing from Tallaght

Robert Brady from Tallaght was reported missing on Christmas Day. Photo An Garda Siochana

Gardai are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old Robert Brady who is reported missing from Tallaght, since Wednesday, December 25.

Robert is described as being between 5’5 – 5’8 and of a slight build with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing glasses, a navy jacket, grey/brown tartan pyjama bottoms, a white t shirt and grey runners.

Gardai and Robert’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Robert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.