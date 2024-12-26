Search
Gardai concerned for wellbeing of man missing from Tallaght
Robert Brady from Tallaght was reported missing on Christmas Day. Photo An Garda Siochana

William O ConnorDecember 26, 2024 2:12 pm

Gardai are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old Robert Brady who is reported missing from Tallaght, since Wednesday, December 25.

Robert is described as being between 5’5 – 5’8 and of a slight build with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing glasses, a navy jacket, grey/brown tartan pyjama bottoms, a white t shirt and grey runners.

Gardai and Robert’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Robert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

