Search
Merry Christmas from The Echo Newspaper!
Born and Bred

Merry Christmas from The Echo Newspaper!

Echo StaffDecember 24, 2024 7:32 am

Seasons Greetings to all our readers and a very Happy Christmas to our community families. A huge thank you for your continued support and loyal commitment throughout 2024.

This Christmas the ongoing concerns for the communities around the globe still bear heavy on us and we hope that you all have the strength and resilience to remain positive and keep the light of peace shining for your beloved families, friends and neighbours from home and around the world.

One of the biggest joys of running your local newspaper, is witnessing, and reporting on the amazing community spirit that you have shown, not just to each other but to families that have made it to Ireland to seek shelter and protection.

Emma Kennedy, Managing Director, The Echo

The Irish spirit knows no bounds and is even stronger within our local communities. I am a proud local business woman and I cherish and respect our community and the support that you show each other and to us as your local newspaper.

The Echo family look forward to reporting on your community spirit next year and wish you all a very healthy, peaceful, and prosperous New Year.

Go raibh míle maith agaibh agus Nollaig Shona daoibh go léir.

Read More


Have a safer Christmas time by heeding our firefighters’ advice

News

The Firefighters/Paramedics of Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn Fire Stations want to wish you and yours a happy and safe Christmas and a...

This weeks front pages – December 19, 2024

Latest

The Echo Cristmas Bumper Edition is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy...

Data shows closing of the education gap

News

Three secondary schools in Ballyfermot saw less than 40pc of their students accessing third level education in 2023, according to the Feeder...

Safe home this Christmas! Crime Prevention Officer SGT. Ciaran McLoughlin’s advice

News

As the ‘most wonderful time of the year’ approaches, there is one thing people still need to be careful about, that is...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST