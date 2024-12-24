Merry Christmas from The Echo Newspaper!

Seasons Greetings to all our readers and a very Happy Christmas to our community families. A huge thank you for your continued support and loyal commitment throughout 2024.

This Christmas the ongoing concerns for the communities around the globe still bear heavy on us and we hope that you all have the strength and resilience to remain positive and keep the light of peace shining for your beloved families, friends and neighbours from home and around the world.

One of the biggest joys of running your local newspaper, is witnessing, and reporting on the amazing community spirit that you have shown, not just to each other but to families that have made it to Ireland to seek shelter and protection.

The Irish spirit knows no bounds and is even stronger within our local communities. I am a proud local business woman and I cherish and respect our community and the support that you show each other and to us as your local newspaper.

The Echo family look forward to reporting on your community spirit next year and wish you all a very healthy, peaceful, and prosperous New Year.

Go raibh míle maith agaibh agus Nollaig Shona daoibh go léir.