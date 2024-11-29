Search
'Extremely concerning conditions' in Crooksling

Maurice Garvey November 29, 2024

INTERNATIONAL applicants in Crooksling were moved indoors to temporary accommodation or to another site, according to the Department of Integration.

It follows calls by NGO’s to move over 500 of them indoors as temperatures drop.

