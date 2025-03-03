Family of missing Esra are ‘deprived’ of many milestones
A FAMILY have been “deprived” of so many milestones following the disappearance of Esra Uryun 14 years ago.
On February 23, 2011, Esra (38) left her home in Collinstown Grove, Clondalkin at 7.20am to get milk for her husband Osgar and son Emin, but was never seen again.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
