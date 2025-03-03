Search
Berna Fidan and Esra poster

Family of missing Esra are ‘deprived’ of many milestones

Maurice GarveyMarch 3, 2025 10:02 am

A FAMILY have been “deprived” of so many milestones following the disappearance of Esra Uryun 14 years ago.

On February 23, 2011, Esra (38) left her home in Collinstown Grove, Clondalkin at 7.20am to get milk for her husband Osgar and son Emin, but was never seen again.

