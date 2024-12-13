Search
Farewell to Teresa after 44 great years in St Dominic’s
Seamus Vaughan (Principal) Gillian, Teresa, Sheila, Claire and Kevin O'Connor

Alessia MicalizziDecember 13, 2024 11:15 am

St Dominic’s primary school in Tallaght will feel like a different place as secretary Teresa O’Connor retired after 44 years.

Teresa will now “spend more time with her five grandchildren” and “take to walking and hiking,” she told The Echo.

Friday, October 25, was her last day of work at the school – she first started there as a secretary aged 20.

Originally from St Maelruan’s Park, Teresa moved to Knocklyon when she got married and took care of her children besides working at the school.

But she has always been there for all the students, parents, and staff she worked with at St Dominic’s over those 44 years.

Teresa witha Presentation from Daisy Mae Commerford and Freya Reynolds

“She has a fantastic ability to get on with people,” said St Dominic’s principal Seamus Vaughan. “She has always been very welcoming to the new pupils and everyone.”

Teresa knows all about St Dominic’s as she basically spent her entire life there.

But the time to pass on the torch has come, as she turned 64 years old.

For twenty-four of those over forty years she teamed up with Loreen Conway, co-secretary, and has now been replaced by new secretary Karen McQuillan.

Pupils entertaining the retirement send-off

“I’ve always loved my job. I just enjoy working with children and parents,” she said.

When asked about highlights of her career, she said she loved Christmas time at St Dominic’s and all the events and initiatives the school would organise.

While carrying in her heart all those memories during retirement, she will be happy to spend more time with her own ‘pupils’, her five grandchildren.

She will also try to do a bit more walking and hiking in nature, which she always loved in her time off from work.

