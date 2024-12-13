More records for Ellen at World Swimming Championships

Ellen Walshe from Templeogue Swim Club broke another record in the 100m Butterfly on Friday morning

Ellen Walshe continues to break records in Budapest at the World Swimming Championships, this time in the 100m Butterfly on Friday morning as she qualified for another semi-final.

Walshe, who has already set six new Irish Records in the 100m and 200m Individual Medley and 50m Butterfly this week, continued her form with a new standard in the fastest ever 100m Butterfly (SC) race in history as the USA’s Gretchen Walsh set a new World Record of 53.24.

The Templeogue swimmers time of 56.17 saw her second to Walsh and through to the semi-final in fifth place overall.

The 23-year-old’s previous record stood at 56.67 from 2023.

Speaking after the race Walshe said ‘It’s amazing to be part of a heat like that, the girls are so talented, and it will be a great semi tonight and maybe a final tomorrow.

“ I’m hurting today, my legs are pretty sore, but I’ve just got to tidy up the small things and hopefully there’s a little bit more tonight, maybe a 55, who knows.’

On Friday evening, Ellen Walshe will be joined in action by Shane Ryan who swims the Final of the 50m Backstroke having qualified eighth in 22.89 after Thursday’s semi-finals.