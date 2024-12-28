Festive Buzz: Greenhills College entrepreneurs market day

By Leon Craine (5th Year Student)

There was a great festive buzz in Greenhills Community College for Market Day with wonderful entrepreneurs selling amazing Christmas goodies.

From personalised baubles to Christmas cards and different homemade Christmas sweet treats.

It was a great event enjoyed by staff family friends and even a few classes from The Holy Spirit Primary school with a very special guest “Tallaght person of the year 2024 Glenda Murphy Smullen” and the main guy himself Santa Clause with his elf friend Callum Baker.

This is an annual event with each year being a great success and starting of the countdown to Christmas.

On the day the overall winners were The Christmas Cracker Cookbook, their product was very enterprising and sustainable.

Well done to Ryn, Szymon, Mattias and Jamie and of course their amazing teacher Ms Finn.

Greenhills Community College is wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and for everyone to enjoy the winter weeks off!!!