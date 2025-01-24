People at the start of the Relay for Life first lap in Corkagh Park.

ABOUT 30 people braved the new year’s cold and walked around Corkagh Park cycling track to renew their commitment to the “fight to erase cancer”.

Relay for Life is a global campaign remembering those who lost their lives to cancer, celebrating survivors, and raising funds for cancer research.

The #RelayFirstLap takes place every first Saturday of the New Year in all the countries that are part of the campaign.

On Saturday, January 11, “Survivors, teams and committee members came together to renew their commitment to Relay for Life and take their first lap of the year together,” explained co-founder of the South Dublin branch, Caroline Corcoran.

Tallaght Person of the Year Glenda Murphy Smullen attended the event along with Clondalkin woman Donna Marie Cullen, who survived a sarcoma in her temple and has now been nominated “global hero of hope” for Relay for Life.

Over two years since its foundation, Relay for Life South County Dublin raised €50,000 for the Irish Cancer Society and involved thousands in their laps.

The group’s main event will be the 24-hour relay in Corkagh Park on the June Bank Holiday.

To learn more, visit the Relay for Life website HERE.