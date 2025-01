Garda Frank Hand, a Lucan resident killed on duty by the Provisional IRA in 1984, is buried in Kiltoom Cemetery, Kiltoom, Co. Roscommon, with his parents

A CAMPAIGN to create a memorial for over 60 men with a connection to Lucan who lost their lives through conflict, military, or police service is gathering pace.

The Lucan Memorial Campaign was established by Jonathan Cully, a member of Society for Old Lucan (SOL).