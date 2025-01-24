Permanent listing in Lidl stores is ‘life changing for our business’
TALLAGHT start up Naked Bakes has secured a permanent listing with Lidl following a successful stint on the retailer’s Kickstart Supplier Development Programme in 2024.
The cookie dough supplier Naked Bakes was established by Aisling Tuck over six years ago, and is based in Killinarden.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
