One week left for the owners of XL Bully dogs unless exempted
XL Bully dog owners in South Dublin County have one week left to apply for a ‘certificate of exemption’ from new regulations banning ownership of this breed.
Ireland forbade the importing, breeding, selling and re-homing of XL Bully dogs in October 2024.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
