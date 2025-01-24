Search
One week left for the owners of XL Bully dogs unless exempted
Alessia MicalizziJanuary 24, 2025 10:26 am

XL Bully dog owners in South Dublin County have one week left to apply for a ‘certificate of exemption’ from new regulations banning ownership of this breed.

Ireland forbade the importing, breeding, selling and re-homing of XL Bully dogs in October 2024.

